Barcelona and Juventus monitoring Arsenal attacker’s situation following fall out

Despite signing a new contract, after being stripped of his captaincy earlier this week, the future of Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suddenly seems far from assured.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that Barcelona, as well as Juventus, are intrigued by the Gabonese striker’s situation and suggest a move could be made possible by the player’s now-fractured relationship with the Gunners’ hierarchy.

After joining the club in 2018 following a £57.4m move from German side Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang, 32, has gone on to feature in 163 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 113 goals, along the way.

However, following more than one disciplinary breach in recent times, the 32-year-old, who recently saw his captain’s armband removed, is now a candidate to be moved on.

If Arsenal is to cash in on their lawless striker then now could be a perfect time.

With two years still left on his bumper contract, rumoured to see him earn within the region of £250,000-per week (Spotrac), the Gunners could demand a decent fee.

Not only that though – failure to offload Aubameyang could see the club endure another Mesut Ozil style saga and that is certainly something everybody involved in the club will want to avoid, if possible.