Barcelona withdraw interest in Man United midfielder

Despite being heavily linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, following the recent arrival of manager Xavi, the La Liga giants are now reportedly out of the running for the Frenchman.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, who claims the 2018 World Cup winner has been offered to Barcelona by super-agent Mino Raiola.

However, with Xavi now the man at the helm, the former midfielder’s newfound authority is understood to have put the brakes on any potential move for Pogba.

Although Pogba is likely to move away from Old Trafford for free once his contract expires at the end of the season, given his sky-high salary, signing him will still be an expensive operation for any proposed club.

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United.

With Red Devils’ manager Ralf Rangnick seemingly unmoved by the prospect of losing senior players, next summer certainly looks to be the time that Pogba will finally move on.

Should these recent reports prove to be accurate, Pogba’s next club will be trimmed down to just a couple of possible destinations.

With the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG also linked, given both of their rivals’ financial struggles, Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG will undoubtedly emerge as leading candidates to offer Pogba an escape from Manchester.