Sergio Aguero has sadly announced that he’s had to retire from football due to a heart condition, with the legendary striker bidding an emotional farewell to Barcelona at a press conference today.

The Argentine enjoyed a legendary career at Manchester City before leaving for Barca this summer, but he’d struggled to get going at the Nou Camp due to injuries, and then after also suffering chest pains on the pitch.

It’s difficult to see a great player like Aguero having to bow out early like this, but we’ll always have the memories of watching him at full flow in the Premier League, especially with that unforgettable title-winning goal against Queen Park Rangers in 2012.

Frustratingly for Chelsea fans, we could’ve seen him scoring all those goals at Stamford Bridge if John Terry of all people hadn’t blocked the move.

As we reported earlier this year, Chelsea were making Aguero one of their top targets during his Atletico Madrid days.

However, it seems Terry spoke to the Chelsea board to urge them to go after David Villa instead, as he seemingly wasn’t too convinced by Aguero at that stage in his career.

This is pretty bizarre given that Aguero was absolutely tearing it up in La Liga even as a teenager, and a host of top clubs were already looking at him before he eventually made the move to City in 2011.

Chelsea don’t get a lot wrong in the transfer market, but this was an epic blunder, especially as they didn’t even sign Villa as an alternative anyway, with a host of flops such as Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and Gonzalo Higuain ending up at the club at various points instead.