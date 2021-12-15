Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he plans to reach out to Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he lost the captain’s armband at the club.

The Gabon international played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, producing some of the finest form of his career during their successful spell in the Bundesliga.

Now, Aubameyang and Tuchel are at rival clubs in the Premier League, but it seems that the German tactician is keen to speak to his former player after this difficult development in his career.

See below for Tuchel’s quotes on Aubameyang from his press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone…

Thomas Tuchel on Aubameyang: "I will at some point (reach out to him). He was a very important player for me. Had a very close relationship. I can only say the best things about him. I am not involved in what is going on at his club. I don’t judge what is right and wrong." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 15, 2021

Aubameyang has generally been a top performer for Arsenal as well, but he’s certainly suffered a bit of a dip in the last year or so.

On top of that, it seems there have been question-marks over how the 32-year-old has conducted himself at the Emirates Stadium, leading to the announcement that Mikel Arteta would no longer be selecting him as captain.

It will be interesting to see how this talk goes if it does happen, but Arsenal fans might not be too happy about the manager of Chelsea chatting with one of their players about how difficult life in north London is right now!