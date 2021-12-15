Chelsea boss Tuchel admits he plans to reach out to unsettled Arsenal star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he plans to reach out to Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he lost the captain’s armband at the club.

The Gabon international played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, producing some of the finest form of his career during their successful spell in the Bundesliga.

Now, Aubameyang and Tuchel are at rival clubs in the Premier League, but it seems that the German tactician is keen to speak to his former player after this difficult development in his career.

See below for Tuchel’s quotes on Aubameyang from his press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone…

Aubameyang has generally been a top performer for Arsenal as well, but he’s certainly suffered a bit of a dip in the last year or so.

On top of that, it seems there have been question-marks over how the 32-year-old has conducted himself at the Emirates Stadium, leading to the announcement that Mikel Arteta would no longer be selecting him as captain.

It will be interesting to see how this talk goes if it does happen, but Arsenal fans might not be too happy about the manager of Chelsea chatting with one of their players about how difficult life in north London is right now!

  2. He has done his best in an Arsenal shirt, moving him on 2 anywhere possible seems the best decision 4 all parties. His moving 2 Chelsea won’t hurt more than when Fabregas did. His heart is somewhere else, this I know. Maybe Barcelona may come calling January since Aguero has retired 4rm futbol. Anywhere he ends up, I wish him well with all honesty.

    Reply

