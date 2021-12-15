David Moyes eyeing former Man United youngster amid defensive injury crisis

In an attempt to provide some cover for both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, both of whom are out injured, West Ham United are reportedly plotting a shock move for Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair.

That’s according to a recent report from the Northern Echo, who claims the Hammers could look to bring in the former Manchester United academy graduate.

Manager David Moyes has previous experience working with McNair following the pair’s time together at Old Trafford.

Although now playing for Chris Wilder’s Boro, McNair is rumoured to be close to returning to the Premier League – a league he made over 30 appearances in.

Despite being currently valued at just over £5m (as per Transfermarkt), with his contract not set to expire until 2024, Boro is likely to demand a fee significantly higher.

Whether or not a January move will materialise remains to be seen – however, one thing is for sure, with his defensive options seriously reduced due to injuries, Moyes will certainly need to delve into the winter market if his side is to continue their fight for European football.