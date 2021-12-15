Newcastle United have reportedly made contact over a possible loan move for Tottenham misfit Dele Alli ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies are under new ownership and will no doubt be keen to show their ambition and financial power in upcoming transfer windows in order to build a strong squad for new manager Eddie Howe.

According to Team Talk, it seems Alli is one of their main targets on an initial loan deal that would become permanent next season, though some Newcastle fans may be a bit disappointed at the idea of this out-of-form player becoming one of the club’s first marquee signings of this new era.

While there’s no doubt Alli was a top talent just a few years ago, his recent form for Spurs has been really poor, with the 25-year-old seeming to completely lose his way in the last few years.

It may well be that Alli could revive his career with a fresh start somewhere else, and perhaps Howe fancies his chances of coaxing that old form out of him again.

Still, it’s a big gamble considering just how much the England international’s performances have dipped, with his long slump now clearly more than just a blip.

We’d surely all like to see Alli at the top of his game again, but Newcastle fans would be justified in being a bit underwhelmed by this move if it happened, with better options surely out there.