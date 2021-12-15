“I’m still not sure anyone’s worked out his best position” – ex-Red Devil makes transfer prediction about divisive Man Utd ace

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has made it clear he thinks Anthony Martial has plenty of talent, but he expects his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end due to his lack of consistency.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick admitted he could see Martial moving on and perhaps making a positive impact at another club, though he’s just not quite done enough to earn more opportunities at Man Utd.

Martial joined the Red Devils from Monaco as a youngster and made a bright start to life in the Premier League, though since that memorable first season he’s struggled for consistency.

Chadwick also thinks a part of that may be down to playing in a number of different positions during his time as a United player.

“I think the main problem has been that consistency in terms of, he came in as a hugely talented young player and played in fits and starts. I think it’s not helped him that he had a spell as a wide man, then a number 9, and I’m still not sure anyone’s worked out his best position,” Chadwick said.

“He has a huge amount of talent, but he’s never really scored the volume of goals required to be a regular number 9 for a club like Manchester United. He’s never been able to guarantee that 20-25 goals a season.

“Still, he’s played a lot of games for Manchester United and not a lot of people can say that, so there probably is more to come from him if he’s offered a new challenge. But it’s just that one area, consistency, that he’s never really shown on a regular basis at Manchester United.”