Chelsea have reportedly added Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer to their watchlist as they look likely to be in need of signings in defence in the near future.

Bremer has shone in Serie A and is attracting interest from AC Milan, though Chelsea could also be in the running for his signature, according to a report from Eurosport.

The Blues currently have a worrying situation on their hands, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all heading towards being free agents at the end of this season.

Chelsea would undoubtedly do well to start planning for replacements now, and Bremer looks like he’d be a solid addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

One imagines CFC will have other names on their radar as well, with Fabrizio Romano recently telling Football Espana about their interest in Sevilla star Jules Kounde…

Romano says Chelsea were close to signing Kounde last summer, and tipped them to be interested again, though there’s surely also a chance they could sign someone like Bremer alongside the Frenchman.

If a worst-case scenario happens and Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta all end up leaving, the west London giants would likely need more than one signing in defence.

Thiago Silva remains an option for Chelsea, but he’s now 37 years of age and surely cannot carry on playing week in, week out at this level for much longer, even if he has been in fine form during his time at Stamford Bridge.

