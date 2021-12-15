Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has been one of the team’s most improved performers in recent times despite his future looking in serious doubt in the summer.

A detailed report from the Manchester Evening News has provided insight into how Dalot has managed to turn things around for himself at Old Trafford after a difficult period under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The MEN make it pretty clear that Dalot was not looking close to breakthrough under Solskjaer, but he’s worked a lot on his fitness off the pitch and now seems to be getting the reward for his patience.

The Portugal international now seems to be the clear first choice under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but things came close to being very different.

The report explains that Dalot had been targeted by his old manager Jose Mourinho at Roma this summer, with United ready to do a deal if they could secure the signing of Kieran Trippier to replace him.

This didn’t work out, and now Dalot has done brilliantly to come in and provide a more attacking option for MUFC, giving them the upgrade they needed on the unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Although Wan-Bissaka has his qualities as a defensive player, it seems immediately clear that Dalot is more well-rounded in that role, providing the kind of attacking threat that is demanded of modern full-backs.

It remains to be seen if he’ll definitely maintain this form, but Red Devils supporters will be pleased to see how things are working out for him now.