Jurgen Klopp weighs in on possibility of allowing Joe Gomez to leave on loan

Liverpool is in search of their second Premier League title.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, currently sit second in the league table, just four points behind leaders Manchester City, but do have a game-in-hand.

Currently preparing for a domestic tie against relegation-threatened Newcastle United on Thursday night, Klopp will be hopeful his side can close the league’s gap to just a single point.

However, with the notoriously congested Christmas scheduled fast approaching and the continued uncertainty around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in order to have a successful season, Klopp will know that he is likely to need a squad capable of contending with all the challenges he may face.

One player whose future had become the subject of speculation is centre-back, Joe Gomez.

Having failed to start in a single Premier League game so far this season, there have been some suggestions the young English defender may sound out a loan move for the second half of the season in order to get some much-needed playing time.

However, speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of his side’s game against Eddie Howe’s Magpies, Klopp, when asked about the possibility of Gomez leaving the club during the January transfer window, unanimously ruled out the prospect of sanctioning a move.