Pundit warns Kieran Trippier about choosing Newcastle over Man United transfer

Simon Jordan has admitted he’d be amazed if Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier accepts a transfer to Newcastle United.

The England international is being strongly linked with Newcastle at the moment, despite also long being talked up as a transfer target for Manchester United.

Newcastle have money to spend after their new takeover, however, and will surely be determined to bring in some big names this January.

Jordan has moved to warn Trippier about the possible move to St James’ Park, though, insisting that it could ruin his prospects of playing for the England national team again in the near future.

Even if NUFC have a lot of money, they’re still some way from getting an elite squad together, so there’s every chance that Trippier could move this winter and suffer relegation with the club come the end of the season.

“The bottom line is, Trippier is a good player. I’m surprised to see him leaving Spain to go to Newcastle because there’s a distinct possibility, whichever way you cut it, that they’re going to get relegated,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“There’s a World Cup coming up (in 12 months’ time).

“So it’s an incredible decision on his part because he’s risking the position of playing for his country in a World Cup by taking the decision to go to Newcastle.

“I would think the economics of it are very appealing. There’s no football decision here. This is his last contract.

“(Trippier could) stay in La Liga with an elite club where you’re guaranteed to be achieving things.”