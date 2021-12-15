Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly ready to wait until the end of the season to complete a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The England international will be a free agent in the summer, though it would not have been too surprising to see Man Utd try to cash in on him while they still can during the upcoming January transfer window.

Although this is supposedly the Red Devils’ preference, according to the Manchester Evening News, Lingard seems prepared to stay at the club for a bit longer as he’s optimistic he could see more playing time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick than he did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard shone on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, showing just what a talent he can be when he’s given the chance to play, and it will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to revive his career under Rangnick.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick made the point that Rangnick’s tactical set-up could be well suited to how Lingard plays, singling him out as someone who could benefit from the German tactician’s approach.

“I think it’s a nice position for (Bruno) Fernandes, one of the two 10’s, coming off from the side a bit. I think with the players in this squad, it could also be a great opportunity for someone like Jesse Lingard, who plays that position incredibly well, coming inside and making runs beyond the front two,” Chadwick said.

There’ll surely be plenty of MUFC fans keen to see Lingard get one more chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford, with the 28-year-old never letting the team down since rising up from the club’s academy.