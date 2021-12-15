Liverpool defender admits being open to January transfer

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has spoken publicly for the first time on the current speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Phillips, 24, has been with the Reds since he joined their youth academy on a free transfer back in 2016.

Despite being sent out on loan in previous seasons, the 2020-21 campaign saw the English defender called into action following several injuries to first-choice players, most notably to Virgil Van Dijk.

However, with the commanding Dutchman now back fully fit and firing, along with the likes of Joel Matip, Phillips has once again seen his first-team chances limited.

Although the 24-year-old’s contract at Anfield is not set to expire until 2024, there has been growing speculation that he could move on in the upcoming January transfer window.

Heavily linked with a transfer to David Moyes’ West Ham United, Wednesday evening has seen the defender break his silence.

Speaking about the possibility of moving on in the new year, Phillips, who spoke to Sky Sports, said: “I want to be playing games. It’s been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce.

“The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there. I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in.

“I’ve had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League. So maybe those situations where you’re new and nervy, I’ve gone through that phase.

“I don’t need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I’ll be ready straight away to get involved and play.”

Whether or not the Hammers, or any other club, can stump up the funds required to lure the Englishman away from Anfield remains to be seen.

However, after failing to start a single Premier League match so far this season, there is no denying that Phillips’ career has taken a backward step, especially considering he started in 15 domestic games last season.

Therefore, given his lack of opportunities, as well as the fact West Ham United are suffering a defensive injury crisis of their own, a move to a side that is willing to field him more often would undoubtedly benefit the player.