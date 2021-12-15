Liverpool submit €40million transfer proposal to Euro giants after intensifying negotiations

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a €40million transfer offer for Porto winger Luis Diaz after intensifying efforts to sign him this January.

The Reds face the daunting prospect of losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter – if the competition still goes ahead.

Liverpool would be in a difficult position without two of their most important players for a lengthy period, and it seems the club are preparing to replace the pair.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Merseyside giants have contacted Porto with an offer of around €40m for Diaz, who has really caught the eye in the Portuguese league in recent times.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping a deal can be struck here, as they don’t want to be risking their title hopes just because the unfortunate timing of an international tournament will hit them so much harder than it would Chelsea or Manchester City.

Luis Diaz is being strongly linked with Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham move ahead of Man City into pole position for midfielder transfer
“United rate him incredibly highly” – Man Utd wonderkid has potential to be “very special player”, says ex-Red Devil
Ex-Red Devil names the Man United stars who look “like a different group of players” under Rangnick

Jurgen Klopp would still have the likes of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino to pick from up front, but a signing like Diaz seems an urgent priority.

The Colombia international is surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club and he’d have an important role to play at Anfield.

One interesting question, however, is what would happen to Diaz after AFCON finished, with competition for places likely to be fierce once Salah and Mane are back from representing Egypt and Senegal, respectively.

More Stories Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.