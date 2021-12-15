Liverpool have reportedly submitted a €40million transfer offer for Porto winger Luis Diaz after intensifying efforts to sign him this January.

The Reds face the daunting prospect of losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter – if the competition still goes ahead.

Liverpool would be in a difficult position without two of their most important players for a lengthy period, and it seems the club are preparing to replace the pair.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Merseyside giants have contacted Porto with an offer of around €40m for Diaz, who has really caught the eye in the Portuguese league in recent times.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping a deal can be struck here, as they don’t want to be risking their title hopes just because the unfortunate timing of an international tournament will hit them so much harder than it would Chelsea or Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp would still have the likes of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino to pick from up front, but a signing like Diaz seems an urgent priority.

The Colombia international is surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club and he’d have an important role to play at Anfield.

One interesting question, however, is what would happen to Diaz after AFCON finished, with competition for places likely to be fierce once Salah and Mane are back from representing Egypt and Senegal, respectively.