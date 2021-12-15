Manchester United set to be handed opportunity to sign long-term target in swap deal

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, who could explore the option of a swap deal with the Red Devils.

The La Liga giants are seemingly ready to take a gamble on the out-of-form Martial, with Eurosport adding that they could try discussing a player moving in the opposite direction as part of the move.

The report doesn’t name anyone specific, but the player that immediately comes to mind is Atletico full-back Kieran Trippier, who has recently been linked with Man Utd by the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, who noted that the Premier League giants were interested in him in the summer and could revive their interest.

It remains to be seen if United will still be making Trippier a priority, but Atletico’s interest in Martial surely presents them with a good opportunity.

The former Tottenham man still looks like he’d add something to this MUFC squad, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking unconvincing and recently losing his place.

In fairness, though, Diogo Dalot has performed well since coming in to replace Wan-Bissaka at right-back, with the Portuguese ace looking one of the team’s most improved players under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Trippier is the more proven player, but Dalot is showing great potential, so there might not be the need to rock the boat by adding another right-back into the mix.

Either way, United will surely be prepared to offload Martial after his total lack of impact at Old Trafford for the last year or so.