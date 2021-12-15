Man United in crisis as club rocked by 19 positive COVID-19 cases

Following an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases, Manchester United recently saw their Premier League match against Brentford postponed and now their next fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion is also under threat.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims that as many as 19 players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play Graham Potter’s Seagulls on the weekend, however, with both clubs struggling with positive cases, it remains unknown at present whether or not their domestic tie will be allowed to go ahead.

MORE: Sergio Aguero in tears as he announces Barcelona departure and retirement for health reasons

Manchester Evening News recently reported that 17 first-team players arrived at Carrington on Wednesday morning. However, not all players were in to train – some were in for rehabilitation and conditioning work as they recover from injuries, therefore, Rangnick was unable to conduct a full training session.

CaughtOffside will keep you updated with this story as it progresses.