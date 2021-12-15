West Ham working on deal to sign forward after tracking him “for years and years”

West Ham United are reportedly working on a transfer deal for Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have supposedly been keeping a close eye on Mitrovic for some time, and now seem set to firm up their interest in the Serbia international this January.

David Moyes could really do with strengthening up front as his side are a little overly reliant on Michail Antonio in that department, and Mitrovic’s recent form in the Championship surely shows that he could do a fine job as another option to rotate with Antonio.

Although Mitrovic hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time in the Premier League in the past, it’s hard to ignore his hugely impressive record of 22 goals in 21 games in all competitions this term for Fulham.

West Ham have been linked with a host of other strikers in recent times, but Mitrovic could be one of the more realistic options for them.

Fulham will no doubt find it harder to keep hold of the 27-year-old if he keeps on playing like this, with other top flight clubs sure to have kept tabs on him recently.

Discussing the interest in Mitrovic, ExWHUemployee said: “In terms of forwards, we are looking to sign a new forward.

“They have had a look into the Championship. One is Mitrovic of Fulham who we have been looking at for years and years. He’s the top scorer in the Championship by quite some distance. He would offer an alternative to Antonio, he’s bigger and has experience of playing for Serbia. He’s got aggression.

“He could be a signing we look at because I know we’ve spoken to him before.”