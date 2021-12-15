Real Madrid hopeful of recruiting Liverpool sporting director

According to recent reports, Spanish side Real Madrid is hopeful of capturing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the Reds’ transfer guru could be set for a move to Spain.

Edwards has spent several years at Anfield and has overseen a hugely successful transfer policy that has included the signings of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

However, despite his huge impact in Merseyside, Edwards announced earlier this year this the 2021-22 season will be his last for Liverpool.

In an attempt to capitalise on the Reds’ misfortune, Los Blancos, led by president Florentino Perez, have turned their attention to recruiting Edwards and will reportedly offer him the chance to oversee the side’s reinvented transfer policy.