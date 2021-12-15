Newcastle United have reportedly made an official offer for the transfer of Lille defender Sven Botman.

The Dutchman is a highly rated young centre-back who has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, though it now seems that Newcastle are making serious progress on a deal.

The Magpies are under new ownership and one imagines their Saudi investors are likely to try to make a splash in the transfer market this January.

Botman would be a superb signing if Newcastle pull it off, and the latest transfer rumours suggest it’s a very real possibility, with Calciomercato stating that Newcastle’s official offer is poised to come in.

The report adds that AC Milan have also shown a strong interest in Botman, but now look to be pulling out of the deal as it’s too expensive for them.

Botman should be cleared to move from Lille to St James’ Park for around €35million, which could end up being a bargain in the long run.

The 21-year-old could end up being an important long-term member of the NUFC squad, and would no doubt help Eddie Howe build a competitive team following his recent appointment as manager.