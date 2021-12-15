Tammy Abraham could be deciding factor in Roma’s decision to pursue Chelsea midfielder

Having left Chelsea earlier this year in favour of a move to Italian side Roma, striker Tammy Abraham could boost his new club’s chances of luring another Blues star to Rome.

That’s according to a recent report from il Romanista, who claims manager Jose Mourinho has added midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to his transfer shortlist.

Despite playing a bit part role, as well as being shipped out on loan, in seasons gone by, Loftus-Cheek, 25, has recently enjoyed a run in Thomas Tuchel’s first team.

Although only really down to the side’s lack of options, largely due to injuries, Loftus-Cheek, whose contract expires in 2024, has seen his playing time increase and that hasn’t gone unnoticed with Roma’s Mourinho.

Looking to add some central talent to their squad ranks, the Giallorossi could turn their attention to Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek – a player who is considered available, as well as affordable.

Targeting and then eventually landing a player are two very different things but Mourinho has a plan.

It has been claimed that the Portuguese tactician is aware of the relationship between Abraham and Loftus-Cheek from their time as teammates and could look to his striker as a way of helping to convince the midfielder to make the switch.

Having recently seen an upturn in playing time, although it is still unknown exactly what Tuchel thinks of him, with the likes of Saul Niguez disappointing since his summer loan move from Atletico Madrid, now may not be the best time for the 25-year-old to depart.

Should the midfielder continue to play an important role for the Blues, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, Loftus-Cheek could see his career reignited at Chelsea – something that only recently seemed incredibly unlikely.