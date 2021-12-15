Thomas Tuchel hints at Chelsea’s January transfer plans

Despite starting the season off emphatically, Chelsea’s form has dipped in recent weeks.

Having endured a tough spell when it comes to key players picking up injuries, including star striker Romelu Lukaku, manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to turn his team’s on-field fortunes around.

However, when it comes to the prospect of adding yet more talent to their squad’s ranks, the German tactician has recently hinted that the club may not bother bringing in any new players during the January transfer window.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of his side’s domestic clash against Everton on Thursday night, Tuchel insisted his main focus, at this time, is on his current crop of players and ensuring they return to full fitness as quickly as possible.

Thomas Tuchel’s quiet on Chelsea potential new signings for January: “We are not in talks right not about bringing in players because we trust our squad and we hope to bring all players back and be at full strength”. ? @AdamNewson #CFC pic.twitter.com/83fLYaviHx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2021

Although it appears that the Blues’ winter window may end up being a quiet one, the Londoners are still expected to see a lot of transfer activity between now and the end of the season.

As things stand, the Blues have four senior defenders all out of contract next summer and failure to extend their deals would see them eligible to speak to clubs outside of England as early as January 2022.

These players are centre-back trio Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.