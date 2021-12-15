Arsenal identify two main candidates to be long-term captains to replace Aubameyang

Arsenal reportedly seem to have identified two main candidates in their squad who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain.

The Gunners announced yesterday that Aubameyang would no longer be wearing the captain’s armband, though the new long-term skipper has not yet been announced.

According to the Telegraph, two of the main names who seem to be in contention are Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard, though we’re not sure if this will inspire much confidence in Arsenal fans.

Tierney perhaps seems the best option, though he’s far from ideal due to not having the best record in terms of injuries.

Odegaard, meanwhile, is young and hasn’t even been at the club for that long, though he seems to be a trusted member of the squad.

The Norway international is also captain of his national side, so won’t be a stranger to that kind of responsibility.

In truth, it’s hard to even view the Arsenal captaincy with that much importance these days after so many issues with the armband in recent years.

Like Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka was also stripped of the captaincy, as was William Gallas back in 2008.

We’ve also seen previous Arsenal captains like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie force moves away not long after being entrusted to skipper the side.