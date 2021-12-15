(Video) Martinelli bends superbly placed effort around Fabianski to give Gunners lead vs. West Ham

Arsenal has taken the lead against David Moyes’ West Ham United early in the second half of Wednesday night’s Premier League top-six encounter.

Coming into the game, the Gunners, who sat in eighth place, would have been desperate to close the gap on the Hammers, who were in fourth spot.

Despite going into the half-time break all level at 0-0, it was Mikel Arteta’s men who came out from the interval firing.

After just 48-minutes, wide-attacker Gabriel Martinelli broke free and latched onto a perfectly placed pass from teammate Alexandre Lacazette before guiding his effort around goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski.

