(Video) Quick fire double including free-kick from Ward-Prowse sees Saints lead Palace before break

Despite falling behind after just three minutes during Wednesday night’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace, thanks to a Wilfried Zaha opener, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have clawed their way back and now lead.

Looking to relieve some of the mounting relegation pressure, the Saints will be desperate to take at least a point away from Selhurst Park.

Southampton was awarded a teasing free-kick just on the edge of their opponent’s area and with midfielder James Ward-Prowse a dead ball specialist, there was only ever going to be one taker.

Popping up to take the free-kick, the Englishman curled the ball beyond goalkeeper Jack Butland to even the score at 1-1.

However, just minutes later, attacker Armando Broja fired the south coast side into an unexpected 2-1 lead.

With just under an hour to go, it is all to play for but Hasenhuttl will be absolutely delighted with his side’s response since going behind.

Ward-Prowse:

Broja:

Pictures courtesy of Canal+