(Video) Saiss gives Wolves lead vs. Brighton following delicious ball from Neves

Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken a first-half lead against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Midlands side’s opener has come from an unlikely source in defender Roman Saiss.

However, despite the centre-back’s impressive finish, all the credit must go to central midfielder Ruben Neves, who played a truly sublime chipped through ball to put it on a plate for his defensive teammate.

As things currently stand, should Wednesday night’s game end in a Wolves win, Lage’s side will move up to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Check out the clip below with pictures courtesy of Canal+