(Video) Smith Rowe seals points after long-range effort doubles Gunners lead vs. West Ham

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Arsenal has done what they would have set out to do prior to Wednesday night’s Premier League kick-off against David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Despite sitting two places below the Hammers in the league table prior to Wednesday’s game, it has been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who have taken all three points away from the Emirates Stadium.

After leading early in the second half thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli opener, Arsenal was able to extend their lead by way of a late strike from young-gun Emile Smith Rowe.

Following Wednesday’s result, Arsenal now moves up to fourth spot with the Hammers dropping to fifth.

