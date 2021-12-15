(Video) Zaha gets Selhurst Park rocking with early goal vs. Southampton

Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace have got off to a flying start against Southampton during Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles, who came into Wednesday’s fixture as a mid-table side, will be hopeful they can break into the league’s top-half at the expense of relegation-threatened Southampton.

Starting the game in an emphatic fashion, wide-attacker Wilfried Zaha opened himself up to receive a pass from attacking partner Odsonne Edouard before thumping the ball beyond goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Following their star’s opening goal after just three minutes, thousands of Palace fans can now be heard singing their famous club chants loud and proud.

