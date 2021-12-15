(Video) Zaha gets Selhurst Park rocking with early goal vs. Southampton

Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace have got off to a flying start against Southampton during Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles, who came into Wednesday’s fixture as a mid-table side, will be hopeful they can break into the league’s top-half at the expense of relegation-threatened Southampton.
Starting the game in an emphatic fashion, wide-attacker Wilfried Zaha opened himself up to receive a pass from attacking partner Odsonne Edouard before thumping the ball beyond goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+
Following their star’s opening goal after just three minutes, thousands of Palace fans can now be heard singing their famous club chants loud and proud.
Palace fans celebrating Zaha’s early opener #CPFC pic.twitter.com/EPYH7cGNwz
— Edmund Brack (@EdmundBrack) December 15, 2021