West Ham interested in signing MLS striker who Pep Guardiola called a ‘quality player’

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing New York City FC (NYCFC) striker Valentin Castellanos.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, rate the Argentine forward very highly and would like to bring him to London.

Castellanos, 23, joined NYCFC in 2018, initially on loan from Uruguayan side CA Torque, before making his switch permanent six months later, in a deal worth just £380,000.

Since Castellanos’s arrival in America’s top-flight, the 23-year-old has gone on to feature in 109 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 60 goals, along the way.

Despite still having four years left on his current contract, Castellanos is being eyed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League high-flyers West Ham United.

In fact, so impressive has the South American striker been in recent season that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently heaped the praise on by saying: “I think he is a guy whose next step will be in Europe,” the Spaniard said in a press conference on Monday.

“What I’ve seen, and when the scouting department talk to me, I think he is a quality player ready to make the next step. We will see where.”