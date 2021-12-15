West Ham United candidates to sign £21m valued Serie A defender

When asked recently whether or not defender Bremer could leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window, Torino president said: “I don’t know, we’ll see”.

Since joining Torino in 2018, following a £5.2m move from Brazilian side Atletico MG, Bremer has grown to become one of the club’s most valuable assets.

Resolute in his defensive duties, the commanding centre-back is making waves and has even been tipped to make a winter move to the Premier League.

One club understood to be hot on the heels of the 24-year-old is David Moyes’ Hammers, who are currently contending with a defensive injury crisis.

With both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna out injured, Moyes could look to bring in Bremer as a way to solve his centre-back issues and Italian outlet Torino Granata now suggest the player may be allowed to depart this winter should a bid of between £17m – £21m come in.