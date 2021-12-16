Inter Milan misfit Alexis Sanchez could be on the move in January as latest transfer rumours link him with a surprise return to his former club Barcelona.

The Chile international hasn’t been a regular for Inter and has looked past his best for a while now, though it seems Barcelona are willing to take a gamble on him by signing him on loan.

Sanchez spent three years at Barca between 2011 and 2014, before then enjoying some of the finest form of his career in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Unfortunately, his time in England ended on a low note as he totally flopped in a brief spell at Manchester United, and he hasn’t looked much better in his time at Inter.

Still, Sport claim Barcelona are interested in bringing the 32-year-old back for a second spell, in a possible exchange deal that would see Luuk de Jong move to the San Siro.

It would be interesting to see Sanchez back at Barcelona again, and it may well be that going back to the Nou Camp could spark something in him that revives his form.

At the very least, Sanchez might prove a useful squad player in Xavi’s struggling squad, providing some much-needed work rate and experience.

Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent times as they look to strengthen up front.