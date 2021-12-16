Arsenal interested in potential loan move for Juventus midfielder

Arsenal could look to benefit from Juventus’ need to balance their books and according to recent reports, one player the Gunners could turn their attention to is midfielder Arthur.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Mikel Arteta is keen to bring the talented Brazilian to London on loan.

The Gunners’ pursuit could be handed a huge boost as it is now widely accepted that Juventus must offload several key players in order to be able to delve into the transfer market themselves, and one player understood to be available for transfer, alongside out-of-favour teammate Aaron Ramsey, is Arthur.

MORE: Arsenal vs. West Ham confirmed lineups: Aubameyang dropped but Martinelli starts

Arsenal isn’t the only club credited with an interest in the 25-year-old though – Paris-Saint Germain and Spanish side Sevilla are also believed to be keen.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

If Arsenal could somehow convince Arthur to snub a potential move to Paris-Saint Germain and Sevilla, as well as successfully negotiating a loan move with Juventus, there is no denying that would be an incredible piece of business.

However, questions will likely be raised over how the Londoners plan to fit the Brazilian into their squad – especially considering the central midfield area is actually one of their strongest positions.

With the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka occupying a double defensive pivot and Martin Odegaard, who is enjoying an excellent season, responsible for the side’s creativity – Arteta’s settled squad could put Arthur off when it comes to making a temporary switch.