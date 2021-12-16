“I don’t think you can avoid it” – Arsenal legend fires Aubameyang warning to Arteta

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has fired a warning to manager Mikel Arteta over the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at the club.

The Gabon international has just been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Gunners boss Arteta after a disciplinary breach, but Wright seems concerned about the striker being completely frozen out.

There’s no doubt Aubameyang’s form has been pretty poor for some time now, and one imagines some fans will be relieved to see him having a spell out of the side, especially with Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli performing well against West Ham last night.

Still, Wright feels Arteta would do well to be more honest about the situation rather than seemingly continuing to avoid even talking about it.

“He’s just not entertaining anything to do with Aubameyang and I totally understand when he says he just wants to concentrate on what happened today and he doesn’t want to talk about it,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“But I don’t think you can continue to avoid it, especially in the way that it has come about. At some stage you’re going to have to quash it or talk about it.

“He’s got the capability of killing it and saying, “Yeah, he’s in the plans and he’s an Arsenal player”, and he didn’t do it.

“I was hoping for something like that because what you want now is everything’s done, Arsenal have won, they’ve played brilliantly, the boss has been vindicated for his decisions so just quash it so they can move on.

“It’s going to be talked about again, they will mention it again for the next game. And then if he’s not in the next game… so he can kill it, that’s all I’m saying. Kill it.”