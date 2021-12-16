Atletico Madrid star set to be first major Newcastle signing post-takeover

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the England international is close to completing a move to St James’ Park.

Trippier, 31, has been with Atletico Madrid since he moved from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 in a deal worth just under £20m.

However, now set for a shock return to the Premier League, these recent reports suggest the former Tottenham Hotspur defender is on the brink of becoming Newcastle United’s first big-name signing since their eye-watering £300m takeover last month.

Although earlier reports did suggest the Magpies may be forced to pay around £30m for Trippier, the Daily Mail believe the eventual fee will actually be closer, or possibly even lower than the £20m Atletico Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.

