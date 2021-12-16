Chelsea make decision on Conor Gallagher’s immediate future

Chelsea has reportedly opted against recalling on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Blues will allow Gallagher, 21, to see out the remainder of this season with Crystal Palace.

Conor Gallagher won’t be re-called by Chelsea in January, he’s staying at Crystal Palace to respect the agreement. ? #CFC #CPFC Tuchel: “We like Gallagher and how well he is doing. Nothing has changed – we see him all the time. There is no regret [about loaning him out]”. ??????? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2021

Despite being on the Blues’ books since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2008, Gallagher has so far failed to make a single senior appearance for the club.

However, following back-to-back impressive loan spells in the Premier League, first with West Brom last season and now at Crystal Palace for this campaign, the young English midfielder’s senior debut for his parent club could arrive sooner rather than later.

Following Gallagher’s eye-catching performances for Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, there has been some speculation that Thomas Tuchel may end up recalling him once the January transfer window opens.

That does not look like it will be the case though with Gallagher now set to honour both clubs’ agreement and finish off the 2021-22 season at Selhurst Park.

Since joining the club at the start of the summer, the 21-year-old has gone on to feature in 16 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive nine goals, along the way.