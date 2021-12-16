Chelsea players reportedly seem to be the latest to be hit by rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

It’s been a challenging few weeks as Manchester United and Tottenham have seen games postponed due to high numbers of positive test results, and now it looks like Thomas Tuchel has lost three players for selection tonight.

This is according to a report from Goal, who don’t name the specific players, but who state that two of the three would most likely have started against Everton.

As things stand, it doesn’t look like tonight’s game will be postponed, but the current situation in the Premier League is clearly far from ideal.

It remains to be seen how quickly things might change, but one imagines there will be growing calls for at least a short break from football as it looks like it’s going to be difficult for managers to get teams together.

Chelsea are going for the title this season and won’t want to be taking on Everton without their best players available, and the speed at which the virus spreads could soon mean even more players in Tuchel’s squad end up testing positive.

It would be a huge shame to see football cancelled again as it was in March 2020, but this current situation certainly poses major challenges.