Chelsea is currently preparing to host Rafa Benitez’s Everton in one of Thursday evening’s two Premier League evening kickoffs.

The Blues, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, will come into Thursday match in shaky form.

Despite sitting third in the Premier League table, Chelsea has won just two of their last five matches, in all competitions, therefore, failure to beat the Toffees at Stamford Bridge would undoubtedly pile the pressure on ahead of the notoriously congested festive period.

Elsewhere, Everton is in abysmal form. Having won just once in their last 10 outings, the Toffees, who sit 14th in the table, now find themselves being drawn into a relegation battle.

Ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested battle at the Bridge, both sides have announced their starting lineups.

With Everton down to the bare bones, Benitez has been forced to name a side containing many fringe and young players and in comparison with Chelsea’s star-studded squad, when it comes to beating the Blues, on paper, the Toffees certainly face a mammoth task.