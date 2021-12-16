Chelsea legend Joe Cole thinks Alexandre Lacazette looks like he’ll be enjoying life in this current Arsenal set-up after a hugely impressive performance against West Ham last night.

The Frenchman hasn’t always been a regular for the Gunners in the last year or so, but he’s perhaps now set to be given a more important role in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up amid the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta recently stripped Aubameyang of the captaincy at Arsenal, and the Gabon international wasn’t involved in the squad at all for the West Ham game.

Arsenal fans may be concerned about what the absence of Aubameyang might mean for the state of the north Londoners’ attack, but it certainly seems like Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli look like they could have the makings of a very promising partnership.

After watching Lacazette’s performance against West Ham, Cole feels that he looks like a player who will benefit from his role in the Arsenal attack, especially with the runners around him.

“Lacazette dropping in that pocket, he’ll be loving life,” Cole is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He’ll be thinking, ‘give me more of this, these young lads running round me, buzzing round.”

Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal, and it might soon be time to start thinking about handing him a new deal, or else the club is going to be desperately short of quality up front if Aubameyang continues not to play.