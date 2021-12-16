Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in a potential transfer deal for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The Netherlands international has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent times, having caught the eye in the Championship with Bournemouth before earning a big move to La Liga giants Villarreal.

Danjuma is now unsurprisingly on the radar of a few top clubs, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating on his podcast that Liverpool are big admirers of his.

Now a report from Todo Fichajes states that Chelsea are also joining the running and could be prepared to pay as much as €60million for the 24-year-old.

This certainly seems like a transfer battle that could end up having a big say on how the rest of this season’s Premier League title race pans out.

Chelsea will no doubt feel Danjuma could be an upgrade on unconvincing attackers like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, but Liverpool may arguably need him more.

The Reds don’t have quite the same squad depth as their rivals, and face losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

If Jurgen Klopp could bring in a signing like Danjuma, it could be a big help for Liverpool in that difficult period, or else one imagines they would seriously risk falling behind both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Former LFC man Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside that this is precisely the kind of player his old club should be targeting this January.

“In my opinion another winger that carries a goal threat will help a lot with all the competitions Liverpool find themselves in,” Thomas said.