Video: Huge defensive error by Chelsea sees Branthwaite equalise for Everton

Just when Chelsea thought they had struck a late blow at Stamford Bridge that would knock the stuffing out of Everton, the Toffees hit straight back, denting the Blues’ ability to keep pace with the top two.

Thomas Tuchel isn’t likely to be too happy with his defence after a simple free-kick caused havoc.

As the ball was floated into the box Jarrod Branthwaite was left alone at the far post, and his simple finish left Edouard Mendy with no chance.

The goal silenced Stamford Bridge, who had been celebrating only moments before.

