Video: Huge defensive error by Chelsea sees Branthwaite equalise for Everton

Just when Chelsea thought they had struck a late blow at Stamford Bridge that would knock the stuffing out of Everton, the Toffees hit straight back, denting the Blues’ ability to keep pace with the top two.

Thomas Tuchel isn’t likely to be too happy with his defence after a simple free-kick caused havoc.

As the ball was floated into the box Jarrod Branthwaite was left alone at the far post, and his simple finish left Edouard Mendy with no chance.

The goal silenced Stamford Bridge, who had been celebrating only moments before.

Everton pull level at Stamford Bridge and it’s a dream moment for Jarrad Branthwaite, his first goal for the Toffees! A peach of a delivery from Anthony Gordon ? pic.twitter.com/OnUstRwi1K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

Jarrad Branthwaite signed a new contract earlier this week. Now the youngster is scoring at Stamford Bridge! The match is level at 1-1 #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/422nd6zX0z — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer