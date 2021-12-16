Barcelona prepare to launch €70m transfer bid as Manchester City may be out of the running

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to make their move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

The Norway international is expected to cost around €70million, and one possible boost for Barcelona could be that Manchester City’s pursuit is in some doubt due to the Premier League giants not being willing to break the bank for him, according to Sport.

While in some ways it’s admirable that City, despite their vast wealth, are not keen on spending too much and messing up their current wage structure, we’re not sure their fans will appreciate them gifting some of their rivals the chance to sign a talent like Haaland.

The 21-year-old has a stunning record of 76 goals in 74 games for Dortmund, and it’s clear he’d be a dream signing for City and almost any other top club.

An elite goal-scorer like Haaland would surely make sense as a priority for Pep Guardiola after the departure of Sergio Aguero in the summer, and it’s hard to imagine there’ll be many better options out there.

Barcelona will surely be hoping they can remain in a strong position for Haaland, as they continue to suffer after the shock departure of Lionel Messi this season.

Haaland certainly produces Messi-like scoring figures, so he could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Argentine.

Still, with Barca not in the best shape right now, one imagines Haaland could well be tempted to consider other offers from around Europe, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also surely set to be in the running at some point.