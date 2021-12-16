Man United could be ahead of Liverpool and others in race for game-changing transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be the leading contender for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

In fact, it’s even been suggested that Man Utd are the only serious contender for Haaland’s signature, despite Mino Raiola not even mentioning their name when he recently talked about potential transfer destinations for his client.

This is according to a report from Sport Witness, which cites Raiola’s recent quotes linking Haaland with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and also translates the print edition of Sport Bild, which has United down as the clear favourites.

The Norway international has been an absolute revelation since moving to Dortmund, scoring a quite staggering 76 goals in 74 games for the club in all competitions.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Haaland make a big move in the near future, and it would be some statement by the Red Devils if they could bring the 21-year-old goal machine to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror recently reported that the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager could give MUFC the edge in the race for Haaland, due to the German tactician’s connections with the player.

Haaland seems ideal to give United a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo up front, but one imagines he’d surely rather join Liverpool or Chelsea at the moment.

Both the Reds and the Blues are more serious contenders for major trophies, with Haaland unlikely to be content with simply scrapping for a top four spot with United.

Liverpool in particular could also surely build a team around Haaland soon as Mohamed Salah’s contract comes to an end at the end of next season, with the Egypt international yet to agree a new deal.