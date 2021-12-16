RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has dropped a potentially significant hint that he could be open to a transfer to Manchester United to link up with Ralf Rangnick.

The 23-year-old looks a hugely promising talent after his recent performances in the Bundesliga, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

Man Utd could do with a midfielder like Haidara in their squad, and the Daily Mirror recently claimed that the Red Devils could try making a move for him for around £33million this January.

Haidara has now told Bild, as quoted and translated by the Daily Express, that new United manager Rangnick was a hugely important figure in his career for bringing him to Leipzig.

“Yes, Ralf played a very big role in my career,” Haidara said.

“Don’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament. But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then.

“I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig. He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”

It sounds like the Mali international is a big fan of Rangnick, and that could mean the German tactician’s presence at Old Trafford can give the club a big boost in their pursuit of this particular signing.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping a deal can be struck, as it looks like Haidara could have an important role to play as an upgrade on players like Nemanja Matic and Fred, and perhaps even replacing contract rebel Paul Pogba.