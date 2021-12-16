Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale seems to have influenced the decision of Dean Henderson to look for a transfer away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils look set to lose Henderson as he wants to move on in order to play more regular first-team football after failing to get ahead of David de Gea in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Henderson is supposedly worried about his England place at the moment, and it’s clear he’ll need to start featuring more regularly, particularly as Ramsdale is growing in stature after a strong start to life at Arsenal this season.

See below for details from the Transfer Exchange Show, as they explain that Ramsdale seems to have pushed Henderson to this decision as he looks ahead to next year’s World Cup…

Dean Henderson wants to leave Manchester United in January to get more game time @FabrizioRomano Our sources have told us the emergence of Aaron Ramsdale in the England squad has convinced the young goalkeeper he needs to leave with the Qatar World Cup just 11 months away #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UxTyM5EkN9 — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) December 16, 2021

It’s interesting to see that Arsenal’s transfer business has inadvertently hurt their rivals Man Utd, but we’re sure their fans will take it!

Henderson hasn’t quite looked good enough to be United’s long-term number one, but there’s every chance he’ll improve with a move away and the chance to gain more experience at this level.

Big names like Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in the 24-year-old in the past, and one imagines he won’t be too short of offers now.