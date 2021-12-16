West Ham United was well beaten 2-0 by rivals Arsenal during Wednesday night’s Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite there being some major question marks over whether or not the Gunners should have been awarded a penalty following a challenge by Vladimir Coufal, which also resulted in the full-back being shown a red card, the Hammers can have very few complaints overall.

After failing to nullify the threat posed by Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal, two goals from open play, first from Gabriel Martinelli and then Emile Smith Rowe in the second half, ensured all three points would be going to the Gunners.

Following what was a disappointing night at the office for David Moyes, speaking to Optus Sport after the game, former striker turned pundit, Ian Wright, picked out striker Michail Antonio as the Scottish tactician’s weak link.

“He needs to hold those and let people come support him,” Wright said (as quoted by Football 365). “That’s one of the inexperience of being a centre-forward.

“He’s very good at it but in these instances, you think to yourself okay just turn now and let people come out and keep it. This is where West Ham are falling short because he’s not actually helping the team at all.”

Despite kicking off the 2021-22 season in emphatic fashion after scoring six goals in as many matches, Antonio’s form has dipped dramatically and if West Ham United are to continue their fight for European qualification, they will undoubtedly need their Jamaican to start firing again.

