Arsenal are reportedly alongside Liverpool as potential transfer suitors for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The highly-rated young Canada international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times, and is now being strongly linked with a bigger move.

According to Jeunes Footeux, both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in a potential €50million move for David, though the report adds that the Gunners might also have some doubts due to paying Lille so much for flop signing Nicolas Pepe in the past.

Pepe looked a hugely exciting talent during his time at Lille but has flopped since moving to the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta now in need of some new attacking players.

David seems a tempting option to come in right now, as the 21-year-old would surely provide them with an upgrade on the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looks past his best and who has also fallen out of favour after being stripped of the captain’s armband.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will be ready to negotiate with Lille again or if they might turn their attention elsewhere, but Liverpool could also do well to add David to their attack.

The Reds face the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for an extended period due to the Africa Cup of Nations, and that would leave them very light up front.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi don’t look reliable enough for an extended run of games, so it might be worth the Merseyside giants splashing out on David if they can, especially as it could also prevent one of their rivals in Arsenal significantly strengthening as well.