La Liga side learn price-tag of Leeds United attacker ahead of potential deal

Currently on loan with Spanish side Valencia until the end of the 2021-22 season, Leeds United winger Helder Costa could end up making his switch permanent.

However, if Valencia is to snap up the Portuguese attacker on a permanent deal, according to recent reports, they will need to pay Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites as much as £17m, as well as £2.6m-per year in wages to the player.

That’s according to a recent report from Super Deporte, who claims Valencia may be tempted by the prospect of extending Costa’s stay beyond this season but will need to ‘dig deep’ if they’re to strike a deal.

Even if the attacker’s goal contributions, which currently stand at a big fat zero, do leave a lot to be desired, should Valencia make a move, it is likely to be sanctioned by Leeds United.

The wide-attacker has found himself out-of-favour with his manager for many months and the arrival of Dan James in the summer only nudged him further down the side’s pecking order.