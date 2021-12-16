Leicester City open contract talks with two defenders

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City fans have been handed a major boost after recent reports have suggested the Foxes’ hierarchy have opened contract talks with two first-team defenders.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s John Percy, who has claimed both James Justin and Wesley Fofana are candidates to receive new contracts.

As Percy points out, after picking up a long-term injury, Justin has not featured for Brendan Rodgers’ side for almost an entire calendar year.

Fofana has been equally unlucky when it comes to injuries – after breaking his leg during a pre-season friendly, the highly-rated Frenchman has yet to feature in a single competitive match so far this season.

MORE: Man City still keen on Harry Kane but striker prefers transfer to surprise club

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham fans’ alleged racist abuse is abhorrent but stadium bans aren’t a deterrent
EPL must take a long look at themselves if they’re prepared to put entertainment before health as extent of Man United Covid outbreak unveiled
Ian Wright deeply critical of West Ham United star following Arsenal defeat

With the Foxes’ form stuttering, this latest news will serve as a major boost that not only is one of the team’s senior defenders close to making a return, but both Justin and Fofana’s contracts are high on the club’s agenda.

Speculation the club are keen to tie Fofana down on new terms comes as little surprise. The France under-21 international has been heavily linked with a transfer, including to Chelsea, in recent weeks.

Widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, seeing the Foxes successfully extend the defender’s contract would certainly prove a wise decision – both in sporting and financial terms.

More Stories James Justin Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.