Leicester City open contract talks with two defenders

Leicester City fans have been handed a major boost after recent reports have suggested the Foxes’ hierarchy have opened contract talks with two first-team defenders.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s John Percy, who has claimed both James Justin and Wesley Fofana are candidates to receive new contracts.

Some v good news for #lcfc – James Justin is close to a first-team return and in talks over a new contract. Hasn’t played since Feb after a serious knee injury, so his return will be a huge boost for Leicester. Talks have also started with defender Wesley Fofana over a new deal — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 15, 2021

As Percy points out, after picking up a long-term injury, Justin has not featured for Brendan Rodgers’ side for almost an entire calendar year.

Fofana has been equally unlucky when it comes to injuries – after breaking his leg during a pre-season friendly, the highly-rated Frenchman has yet to feature in a single competitive match so far this season.

With the Foxes’ form stuttering, this latest news will serve as a major boost that not only is one of the team’s senior defenders close to making a return, but both Justin and Fofana’s contracts are high on the club’s agenda.

Speculation the club are keen to tie Fofana down on new terms comes as little surprise. The France under-21 international has been heavily linked with a transfer, including to Chelsea, in recent weeks.

Widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, seeing the Foxes successfully extend the defender’s contract would certainly prove a wise decision – both in sporting and financial terms.