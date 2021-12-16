Leicester City vs Tottenham clash to be called off due to positive Covid-19 cases

Tonight’s Premier League game between Leicester City and Tottenham is set to be called off, BBC Sport have confirmed.

Spurs have seen a few of their recent matches postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in their squad, though tonight the issue is thought to be with a few members of Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Covid cases in the country are shooting up at the moment, so it’s not too surprising to see Premier League players and staff picking the illness up in growing numbers.

After the most recent round of mass testing, there were 42 cases picked up, which was a record-high over the course of the pandemic so far.

Chelsea are also facing a mini-crisis ahead of their game against Everton tonight as three of their players have also tested positive for the coronavirus, though that match is still expected to go ahead at the time of writing.

It’s hard to imagine how much longer this situation can continue, however, as managers are increasingly struggling to get a line up together for games.

Leicester and Spurs will now have to be moved to a later date, but it’s also going to be complicated to fit these rearranged matches in due to the change in schedule required for next season, when the World Cup will be played in the winter, disrupting the middle of the English league season.