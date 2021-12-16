“Levy lied AGAIN!” – Spurs fans rage at latest transfer news

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Large sections of Tottenham Hotspurs’ fanbase are not happy following a recent report from journalist Alasdair Gold, who has suggested the Londoners will not be splashing the cash during the January transfer window.

Despite expecting to see large sums pumped into the playing squad, particularly after Antonio Conte was unveiled as the side’s new manager, Spurs fans now face the prospect of being left bitterly disappointed.

MORE: Man City still keen on Harry Kane but striker prefers transfer to surprise club

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jack Wilshere gives surprising big hint as to who he thinks would make best future Arsenal captain
Liverpool vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Reds’ trio out with suspected COVID-19
Chelsea vs. Everton confirmed lineups: Tuchel excludes outright striker as Toffees down to bare bones

Although the likes of Harry Winks, Joe Rodon and Tanguy Ndombele are rumoured to be up for sale, should the club fail to offload any current players, it is looking increasingly more likely they may not be able to spend themselves.

Reacting to the news, several fans have taken to their social media to voice their discontent.

Below are some of the best responses.

More Stories daniel levy

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.