“Levy lied AGAIN!” – Spurs fans rage at latest transfer news

Large sections of Tottenham Hotspurs’ fanbase are not happy following a recent report from journalist Alasdair Gold, who has suggested the Londoners will not be splashing the cash during the January transfer window.

“I was told there’s not huge amounts of money to spend this January” [@AlasdairGold] ? — Tottenham Tiers (@TottenhamTiers) December 14, 2021

Despite expecting to see large sums pumped into the playing squad, particularly after Antonio Conte was unveiled as the side’s new manager, Spurs fans now face the prospect of being left bitterly disappointed.

Although the likes of Harry Winks, Joe Rodon and Tanguy Ndombele are rumoured to be up for sale, should the club fail to offload any current players, it is looking increasingly more likely they may not be able to spend themselves.

Reacting to the news, several fans have taken to their social media to voice their discontent.

Below are some of the best responses.

there goes that war chest — Harley??? (@thfcharl) December 14, 2021

It boggles my mind how few people understand this. Every DoF says this for every club before every window.f — Mason ?? (@Finnlrxd) December 15, 2021

That’s conte gone in may! — ??®? (@AATHFC) December 14, 2021

Levy lied AGAIN. Imagine my shock.. — Alex ?? (@mralexthfc) December 15, 2021