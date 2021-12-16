Chelsea given boost in long-term pursuit of world class attacker transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been given a major boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Blues could do with a major signing up front after the struggles of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and Lewandowski is probably the best in the world in that position right now.

The Poland international was unlucky to miss out on the Ballon d’Or this year, especially as he would almost certainly have won it in 2020 if the award ceremony hadn’t been cancelled due to the pandemic.

After a sensational career with 323 goals in 353 appearances for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski’s future at the club is now in real doubt as it seems there’s been no progress made on him signing a new contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that this has Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain looking at the 33-year-old, and it would truly be a joy to see this world class goal-scorer in the Premier League before his career is done.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku in the summer to give them more of a goal threat up front, but it hasn’t really worked out for the Belgium international so far.

Despite a prolific scoring record during his time at Inter Milan, Lukaku failed to build on a fast start at Chelsea, and has been suffering with injury problems since then.

If CFC could add Lewandowski to their front line, they could truly be close to unstoppable, with Thomas Tuchel doing remarkable work with this squad considering that his attacking players have never really been as good as the midfield or defence.